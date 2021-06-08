The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $40,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

