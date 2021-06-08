The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.39. 8,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,303. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.55.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.