Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 168.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,365,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Clorox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus decreased their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.82. 21,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,024. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $175.55 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

