Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,392 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 217.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STE traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.53. 10,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.48. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

