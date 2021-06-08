Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.79. 99,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.38. The company has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

