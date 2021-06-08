Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $830.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,704. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $820.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

