Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 155.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Tilray worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.64. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.