Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Tilray worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

