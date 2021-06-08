Tokes (TKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $50.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001663 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

