Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $41,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 102,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

