Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,505 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.49% of TransAlta worth $38,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 3.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,477,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransAlta by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.