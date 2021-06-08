Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

NYSE ZBH opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

