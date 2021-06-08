Toronto Dominion Bank Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

