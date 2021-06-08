Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 552,805 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552,805 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.49% of Cameco worth $32,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 961,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $527,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.77 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

