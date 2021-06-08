Traders Buy Large Volume of BlueLinx Call Options (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,366 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 406,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,518,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,538 over the last 90 days. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

