Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYTU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 103,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,244. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

