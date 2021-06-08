Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $267,358.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00027111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00989888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.53 or 0.09992688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

