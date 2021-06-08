Transat A.T. (TRZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($2.77) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.