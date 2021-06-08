TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $662.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.26. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $669.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $26,466,031. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

