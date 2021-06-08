Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-92 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 13,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,631. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,821,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

