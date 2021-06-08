Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.30.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$663.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.0200826 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

