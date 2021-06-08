TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.85 Million

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report $203.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.09 million and the lowest is $186.40 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $59.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $868.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $912.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 1,688,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

