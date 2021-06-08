TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

