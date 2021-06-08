Truist Securiti Comments on Root, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Root in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Root’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. Root has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Root by 104.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 in the last three months. 54.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

