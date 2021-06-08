Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

TPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.50. 486,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,675. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.96. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

