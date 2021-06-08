Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.00.

TWST stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,903,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 253.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

