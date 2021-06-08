Tyme Technologies (TYME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Tyme Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.04. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at $33,394,617.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,758,546 shares in the company, valued at $51,250,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,500 shares of company stock worth $731,695. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

