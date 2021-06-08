Tyme Technologies (TYME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Tyme Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.04. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99.
In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at $33,394,617.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,758,546 shares in the company, valued at $51,250,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,500 shares of company stock worth $731,695. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
