U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
