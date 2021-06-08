U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.