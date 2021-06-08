Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Jacqueline A. Seto Sells 1,688 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 58,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

