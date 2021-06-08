Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report $507.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.22 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $344.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

