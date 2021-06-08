Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2,770.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.45% of Under Armour worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

