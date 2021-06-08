Unido EP Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $114,654.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00064958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00243280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00224044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.01237072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,460.28 or 0.99663743 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,494,551 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

