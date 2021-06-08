Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,277 ($55.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,470,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,813. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,190.88. The company has a market capitalization of £112.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

