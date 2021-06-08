Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $221.15. 41,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

