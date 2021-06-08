Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

