Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 286,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 142,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,913. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

