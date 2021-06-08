Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.36

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Unisys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,827,000 after acquiring an additional 467,154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Unisys by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 391,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.