United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

