Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $122.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Universal Display posted sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $553.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $215.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.52. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

