Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Upwork were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,865 shares of company stock worth $2,996,389. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.