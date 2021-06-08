US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $238.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $238.60 million. US Ecology reported sales of $213.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $973.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

