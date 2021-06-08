USD Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $23.09 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. USD Coin has a market cap of $23.09 billion and $2.45 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.57 or 0.07637989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00170040 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 23,075,185,631 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

