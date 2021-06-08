USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $23.18 billion and $2.55 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,452.90 or 0.07482253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00166208 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 23,158,189,233 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

