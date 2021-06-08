Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
NYSE UTZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 587,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.