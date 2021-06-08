Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $106.64 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $106.64 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00063537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00237432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00222184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.01197295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,753.62 or 1.00602306 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 117,763,516 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

