Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $334.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.34. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.62.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

