Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

MTN stock traded down $13.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.11. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.34. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.15.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

