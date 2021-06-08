Valor Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $79,903.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00991094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.84 or 0.09553033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051005 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

