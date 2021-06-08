Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.