Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.